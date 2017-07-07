HEALTH inspectors will scrutinise the county’s health and social care services after it was found to be one of the ‘most challenged’ areas in the country.

In a bid to slash ‘bed blocking’ in NHS hospitals, Oxfordshire is one of 12 areas to be targeted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this summer.

The CQC review will focus on the county’s successes and failures in helping older people move between health and social care services, including delayed transfers of care.

The move, announced by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in Parliament on Monday, will be accompanied by the threat of financial sanctions to areas which fail to improve.

Mr Hunt said: “No one should stay in a hospital bed longer than necessary.

“It removes people’s dignity, reduces their quality of life; leads to poorer health and care outcomes for people; and is more expensive for the taxpayer.”

Bed blocking refers to a situation where patients are fit enough to leave hospital but have nowhere suitable to be discharged to,.

It tends to be caused by delays in organising community care, further assessments, spaces in nursing homes and beds in community hospitals.

To identify areas in most need of review, the Department of Health (DoH) used data from March 2016 to April this year.

It looked at factors including the number of emergency admissions of over 65s and the number of delayed days from someone in hospital then being transferred into social care services.

In Oxfordshire there were an average of 33.3 delayed days.

The review is expected to be published in autumn and the county’s bosses will be expected to set out how they plan to improve bed blocking, or risk not getting cash from the Better Care Fund, a multi-billion pound pot to ease cohesion between health and social care.

In the past 10 years Oxfordshire has often been rated one of the worst areas in the country for bed blocking and was ranked worst in January 2015.

Oxfordshire County Council spokesman Paul Smith said: “We welcome the chance to be one of 12 initial areas to be subject to the first round of system reviews of health and social care.

“A huge amount of effort is being put in to improving social and health care systems in Oxfordshire.

“We know that it is the intention that review findings will highlight what is working well and where there are opportunities for improving how the system works, enabling the sharing of good practice and identifying where additional support is needed.”