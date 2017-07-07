Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision in Oxfordshire this morning.

At about 10.45am a collision took place between a stolen white VW Golf and a Ford Focus on the A361, near to the Chacombe turn off.

An occupant of the Focus, a 77-year-old man, sustained head and hand injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The Golf was also in a minor collision with another vehicle prior to the incident in which there were no other reported injuries.

Prior to these collisions, the Golf, which was suspected to have been stolen from the West Midlands area, was pursued on the M40 by officers from Warwickshire Police.

It left the M40 at junction 11 and travelled along the A361 in the direction of Daventry.

Investigating officer, Inspector Simon Hill from Milton Keynes Roads Policing Unit, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the VW Golf on the M40 or the A361 prior to this incident.

"The road was closed for approximately four hours whilst the Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene, and I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time whilst closures were in place.

"If you have any information which may assist with the investigation, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 485 of 7 July."