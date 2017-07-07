DRIVERS are bracing themselves for weeks of misery on the roads from as St Clement's Street will be dug up for major sewer works.

Thames Water engineers will be on site from Monday laying a new 50-metre pipe to increase the capacity of the sewer network as part of a £500,000 sewer upgrade project.

It will mean a section of the road will shut for eight weeks so traffic coming into city will be diverted onto Cowley Road.

Residents and businesses fear the traffic chaos will also enhance as the two-month upgrade coincides with Network Rail work closing the Oxford to Didcot route for ten days.

However, as a result of the of the works phase three of the Access to Headington work due to start on July 24 has been pushed back again until next year to avoid an 'unacceptable' situation developing in Oxford.

But this has been little consolation for those on St Clement's Street, who claim they have been given mixed messages about why the work is taking place.

Old Black Horse Inn landlord Peter Saini said the works will heavily impact his business as it will be more difficult for customers to get to the St Clement's venue.

He added: "It has been so poorly planned, everywhere you go there are roadworks and it all seems to be happening at once.

"It has been rushed through and one minute they're telling you it's an emergency the next they say it was planned for most suitable time during the school holidays."

Mr Saini that noise disturbance and pollution was already an issue for residents but was pleased St Clement's Street would be resurfaced as a result of the work.

He said: "December or January would've been a quieter time not when it's the busiest time of the month for us businesses."

Clinton Pugh, who runs Cafe Coco, Cafe Tarifa and Kazbah restaurant in Cowley Road, said the congestion would delay deliveries but said it would be better to take place now rather than after the opening of the Westgate Shopping Centre in October.

He added: "If Thames Water are going to invest in this infrastructure then they must go ahead - better to do that now than face a problem later with Victorian drains."

St Clement's city councillor Tom Hayes said residents living in the area were concerned about an increase in traffic on residential streets, such as Rectory Road, where the traffic will be diverted.

The upgrade is expected to reduce the risk of flooding to basements and provide a permanent solution to the current tankers which are used to remove excess sewage.

This is expected to be complete on September 3.

Answering criticism about the timing, Oxfordshire County Council said the work needed to take place over the summer but had put back the Headington work to alleviate road issues, while initial plans to shut St Clement's Street entirely for a period of time had been scrapped.

Cabinet member for Environment Yvonne Constance said: “The Thames Water work must be done now as we could otherwise be in a situation where the sewers collapse and an emergency road closure is needed – that would be the worst possible situation.

"We have kept in constant contact with Thames Water and have worked closely with them to reduce the length of time their work.

"Our team have concluded that traffic re-directed from, or seeking to avoid, the St Clements work will hit the Access to Headington work resulting in congestion and pushing traffic from one set of roadworks to another."

Thames Water project manager Justin Boustouller said the work have been timed to coincide with the school holidays when there is less traffic on the roads.

He added: "This is a really important piece of work to upgrade the sewers and protect residents and businesses from sewer flooding.

"The old brick system urgently needs improving so it can cope with the volumes of sewage it receives from an ever-growing population."

Contractors will work from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Plans are also being made to minimise disruption on the buses.

Oxford Bus Company managing director Phil Southall said: "Whenever roadworks take place on such a busy section of road there will be some degree of disruption.

"We would encourage all our customers to keep a close eye on our social media pages for the latest information, and apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused."

The line between Didcot and Oxford will be shut from July 22 until July 30 to allow electrification work to be carried out. Bus replacement services will be put in place.