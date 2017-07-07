AN AIR ambulance, police helicopter and RAF chopper soared together across the skies of Oxfordshire in a celebration of unity between the three services.

The three helicopters, which all operate from the airfield at RAF Benson, were taken on a tour of the area which included a flypast of the Airbus Helicopters UK HQ at Oxford Airport.

During the special event, a first for the base, the RAF Puma HCMk2, which is currently being used in Afghanistan, was joined by helicopters from the National Police Air Service and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Group captain Hamish Cormack said: “We work so closely with our colleagues on a daily basis that it is imperative we work together effectively as a team.

“While we perform different roles, essentially we all do the same thing: delivering helicopter support where it is needed the most.

“It was fantastic to see the aircraft flying together to celebrate our teamwork and reinforcing the Team Benson spirit.”

While the three Airbus-manufactured vehicles may seem different at first glance, closer inspection reveals some striking similarities.

The Puma is currently providing life-saving lift capability in support of the ongoing NATO training mission in Kabul.

While usually fitted with seats, the Puma can be fitted with stretchers to function much like an air ambulance.

A Puma helicopter was used for security during the London Olympic Games in 2012, working alongside forces like the National Police Air Service.

Air traffic control at RAF Benson plays a vital role in ensuring the teams work well together and that essential military training and emergency responses do not conflict.