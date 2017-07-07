GOURMET burger fans in Oxford will be spoilt for choice as American burger chain Five Guys gears up to open its doors in the city.

Earlier this year the firm was granted permission by Oxford City Council to take over the vacant unit in Magdalen Street, formerly a Jaeger clothing shop.

It has now applied to replace the shop front with the company’s distinctive red and white signage with an LED ‘Milkshakes’ sign in the window.

In its original design statement sent to the council, the company said: “Five Guys began as a family-run burger restaurant and has now been running for 30 years.

“Since it was first set up in 1986 in Washington D.C. by the Murrell brothers, it has become the fastest growing ‘fast-casual’ restaurant.

“Due to the nature of the business, Five Guys trades extremely well in high profile, high footfall locations, contributing to the vitality of the area.

“The proposals would introduce a new leisure destination, which would enhance the current food and drink offering within the West End Area of the city centre.”