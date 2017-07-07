OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Joshua Ochola-Bogler, 20, of Denny Gardens, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or a public place without third party insurance on December 20 2016 in Cowley, Oxford. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alex Bryan Pinches, 22, of Atwell Place, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or a public place without third party insurance on December 21 2016 in Cowley Road, Oxford.Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85.

Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oliver Arthur Roy Walters, 32, of Brize Norton Road, Minster Lovell, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or a public place without third party insurance on December 7 2016 in Reading. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ivan Stefanov Komsalov, 53, of Pazardzhik, Bulgaria, was convicted in his absence of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on the A34 near Wendlebury on February 20 2017 without due care and attention. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Michael Finbar Kearney, 47, of Foresters Tower, Wood Farm Road, Oxford admitted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 on March 23 in Abingdon. Kearney, without lawful excuse, damaged the search room wall to the value of unknown belonging to Thames Valley Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Also admitted assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty on the same date in the same location. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £200.

Ashley David Powell, 26, of Weymann Terrace, Oxford admitted with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress in Saunders Road, Oxford on October 18 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Restraining order made for the defendant. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £100.

Nathan Peter Cargill, 36, of Divinity Road, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Divinity Road, Oxford, on May 21 2017.

Also admitted criminal damage to property under £5,000 on the same date in the same location. Cargill, without lawful excuse, damaged a door frame to the value of unknown, belonging to the housing association, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. Ordered to pay compensation of £300 and costs of £85.

Robert Stuart Lawai Kelly, 21, of Harcourt Terrace, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Cowley Road, Oxford on May 18 2017. Community order made. Defendant must undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £300, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Danny Burnett, 59, of Finmore Close, Abingdon, admitted harassment without violence. Burnett pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman. Burnett sent the woman a love note to her address in Abingdon on February 14 2017 and said on June 6 2017 said within her hearing he was going to knock the wall down at her address and that if he couldn’t be with her then he did not want to be with anyone else. Restraining order made.

Fined £150. Ordered to pay compensation of £200, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Ian Diment, 49, of Dukes Cut, near Wolvercote, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Abingdon Road, Oxford on June 15 2017.

Fined £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £40.

Fay Louise Knott, 22, of Wigod Way, Wallingford, admitted stealing together with Whitney Ryan, clothing to the value of £136.85, belonging to Jack Wills in Oxford on February 19 2017. Community order made.

Defendant to be under curfew for four weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £40.

Roger Reece Radburn, 41, of Trinity Road, Oxford, admitted stealing a printer to the value of £129.99 belonging to the Office Outlet on June 15 2017 in Cowley Road, Oxford. Community order made. The defendant must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £40.