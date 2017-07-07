PLANS to build an industrial park on the outskirts of Bicester has been given the go ahead despite much disapproval from councillors and residents.

Cherwell District Council planning committee has approved plans to build up to 150 eco town homes and up to 53,000 sq m of warehousing at NW Bicester close to the junction of Howes Lane and Middleton Stoney Road.

The proposal, put forward by Albion Land, got the backing 11 members of the council planning committee despite it originally being refused in June 2016.

Planning advisor spokesman Tim Waring, on behalf of Albion Land, put forward a statement for the meeting on Thursday which dubbed the scheme a ‘key part of the eco town’.

He said it would help meet Cherwell housing needs, provide employment consistent with that in the town’s local plan and provide community infrastructure through soon to be agreed section 106 funding.

He added: “We have made amendments to the planning application all the way through to respond to concerns of local residents such as increased landscaping, and reduced building heights.”

Plans were originally thrown out by councillors over fears for the already congested Howes Lane, as well as the impact 16m tall warehouses would have on the area.

The proposal put forward at the meeting includes up to 37,100 sq m of warehousing space, 15,900 sq m of light industrial space and 5,300 sq m office space.