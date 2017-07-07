UNUSUALLY long waits were recorded in A&E at the John Radcliffe and Horton General Hospitals over the course of spring.

Board papers from Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have noted that in May just 86.4 per cent of people were treated, admitted or discharged within four hours. This was down from 88.8 per cent in April against a national target of 95 per cent.

On average 441 people attended A&E in May, more even than the average over December and January, when demand usually peaks. At a board meeting in May clinical services director Paul Brennan told colleagues: “We are, I’m afraid, at a loss to understand what’s causing this.”