BUSINESS is booming at Oxford's only independent chocolatier - no thanks to World Chocolate Day.

Yesterday big retailers, cafes and sweet-toothed fans across the globe took part in celebrations of all things chocolate.

The event ostensibly marked 467 years since chocolate was introduced to Europe but was also leapt on by confectionery giants as a marketing opportunity.

Ahead of a busy day of trading in the city's Covered Market, Graham MacDonald, co-owner of Wicked Chocolate, said the event was hopelessly ill-timed.

He said: "It's the wrong time of year. World Chocolate Day should be in the winter, when consumption is massively greater."

Described as 'a treasure trove for the chocnoscenti', Wicked Chocolate first launched in 2015 and has been attracting passers-by ever since.

Mr MacDonald said: "When we set up it was principally a gelateria.

"We had to compensate for lack of sales in the winter so we started selling chocolate, and chocolate sales have now overtaken gelato.

"Customers come back because we tailor products to their needs."

By 10am yesterday the shop was busy as ever, with customers including Jill McCleery, a governor at St Ebbe's primary school. She said: "It's good to find somewhere that makes me feel comfortable."