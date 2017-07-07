A GROUP that helps parents take on the unique challenge of raising twins and triplets is seeking extra support.

Mini Multiples West Oxfordshire, which allows mums of multiples – twins, triplets, quadruplets and upwards – to come together and share their experiences, is gradually growing in size.

As more parents continue to join, the group is now hoping to gain mores support – whether financially or in the form of extra volunteers.

Amelia Wright, of Crawley, started the mini multiples group with other mums last year after experiencing the unique difficulty of raising twins herself.

Mrs Wright has a two-year-old son called Bertie and 10-month-old twin girls named Rosie and Mary.

She and other mums used to attend a class at Witney Children’s Centre, which was lost after it stopped receiving county council funding.

She said: “I had one baby before I had the two so I knew the difference.

"I found that my hands were literally full and it was a struggle to get things done initially. It can be very overwhelming.

“I was looking for a group where like-minded women going through similar experiences could gather and share their stories and be surrounded by people who get what they’re going through.”

The group started in September last year and now meets every Thursday in Witney’s Davenport Road Methodist Church.

Attendance has picked up quickly since its beginnings and it will now often have about 20 parents coming together to offer each other support.

Rebecca Frogley from Carterton has three-year-old triplets called Jessica, Katie and Bella.

She said: “In the beginning it’s just difficult getting out of the house. You have to get them all dressed and then by the time you do one of them needs changing again.

“Now mine are older so they’re quite independent and controllable. When they’re tiny they’re always toddling off all over the place and that’s when it’s the most difficult.

"So now I’ll help at the group by carrying kids in from cars and making teas and coffees.

“Being at the group makes you feel normal, which is nice. Nobody is staring at you. Everybody is in the same boat.”

Clair Edwards is a mum of 13-week-old twins Noah and Isla. She also has a son Theo, two.

She said: “Having twins was a learning curve and it was tiring but you feel quite special at the same time.

“Going to the group has been a godsend. There’s just so much support.

"It’s great because if you’re having a down day somebody will tell you that everyone experiences that and give you tips that might help.

“It’s really valuable being with people who completely understand what you’re talking about.

“We have a motto at the group ‘safety in numbers’ – the idea being that there’ll be somebody to help if both of your children start crying at the same time.

"We go out together as mums and all look out for each other’s children.”

The group is now seeking funding for toys for the children as well as extra volunteers who can lend a helping hand with the tots.

To get involved, whether through offering support or joining as a mum of multiple children, call into one of the sessions at the Methodist Church between 10am and 12pm each Thursday.