THEY are one of Oxford’s greatest ever bands – with a fanbase stretching around the globe. Now indie-rockers Ride are returning for a hometown show.

The band of Mark Gardener, Laurence ‘Loz’ Colbert, Andy Bell and Steve Queralt had massive success in the 1990s but split in 1996. To the delight of fans, the four-piece announced their reunion in 2014, and played a series of sold-out shows around the globe. On Monday they play the New Theatre, in George Street, to promote their new album Weather Diaries – their first for 21 years.

Go to atgtickets.com for tickets.

p We’ve three pairs of tickets to give away. For a chance to win, tell us the name of Ride’s debut album. Answers, with name, address and telephone number, to tim.hughes@nqo.com. Entries to arrive before midnight on Sunday. Usual rules apply. The Editor’s decision is final.