CONCERNS have been raised about attendance levels at the biggest primary school in Blackbird Leys after targets were missed by all but two of its 15 year and form groups.

Pegasus Primary School, which has 483 pupils on its register, has notified parents of the issue following consistently low attendance throughout the academic year.

In the June newsletter, headteacher Francis Murphy wrote: “We are increasingly concerned about the increase of lateness and unauthorised school absence at Pegasus.

“On Monday [June 12] 35 children arrived late for school and missed the start of their learning.”

The school’s target for attendance is 96 per cent across the board, the equivalent of just over 180 days of education.

In nursery the rate was just 86.45 per cent, with just two groups in Year 4 and Year 6 attaining 96 per cent or more.

Younger pupils were also more consistently late, with 363 late arrivals for class in nursery and 819 late arrivals across the two reception classes.

Last year Ofsted inspectors again judged Pegasus to be a good school, its first rating since it became an academy in 2013.

But last March the regulator warned: “Although rates of absence have fallen overall, persistent absence remains high for some vulnerable groups.

“Although leaders and members of the trust are appropriately keeping an eye on attendance, inroads into reversing this trend are minimal.”

Parents can face civil orders, or fines of up to £2,500 or even a three-month prison sentence if their child continues to miss school without a good reason.