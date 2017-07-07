A BARBER shop in Bicester will be moving down the road from its base in the town centre.

Andy’s Barbers is moving round the corner from Sheep Street in order to expand into a bigger unit in the town centre.

The new shop is in Pioneer Square, opposite Sainsbury’s, and plans to open in August.

Barber shop owner Andy Willis said: “Our current shop in Sheep Street will always be incredibly special to me, but the reality is that we’ve outgrown it. Our new shop in Pioneer Square will be much bigger.”

“The team are really excited and it’s come at a great time as next year we’ll be celebrating 10 years.”

The shop will be open as usual ahead of the move.