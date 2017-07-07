FUN and festivities across Blackbird Leys and Greater Leys have been given a boost after the parish council dished out its latest round of grants.

More than £10,000 has been split across four local charities and organisations, including three dedicated to activities for families and children on the estate.

Among the applicants was Blackbird Leys Adventure Playground, which runs after-school and holiday play sessions and received £2,940 for new tarmac.

Speaking at a meeting of Blackbird Leys Parish Council last week, secretary Sue Price said: "The playground is beginning to look a bit tired.

"We have spent the last weekend re-doing one of the swings. The wood is definitely beginning to crack.

"Swings have suddenly had to have a larger surround, according to regulations; it would be lovely to have that or we will have to take the swing away."

A further £2,440 was granted to organisers of the Leys Festival and Horticultural show, which gets under way today in Blackbird Leys Park.

From 12 noon to 4pm today a plethora of attractions, from live music and mini-beasts to sumo suits, chutney-making and a climbing wall, will be on offer in the green space.

David Growcott, localities officer at Oxford City Council, said: "We're back again with a range of free and low-cost activities; everything is free or £1.

"We've noticed significantly higher costs for some things this year. First aid is getting on for twice as expensive and we've spent a lot more on generators.

"There have been some challenges this year but we have managed to keep the total cost broadly the same."

Meanwhile county-wide charity the Oxfordshire Play Association (OPA) is also preparing to host one of its popular free play and activity days in the Leys this month.

It has received £1,500 towards the event, which will run from 11am until 3pm on Thursday, July 27, in Fry's Hill Park and is open to all.

Over the past five years OPA has delivered 54 events across the county, attended by more than 79,500 people.

Manager Martin Gillett said: "Pretty much everything goes on in Blackbird Leys Park; councillors said, why don't we try somewhere different?

"It will be awesome. The only thing people have got to pay for is food and most of the activities are promoting healthy eating or low-cost play."

The final group to receive a grant was the Leys News, a community-run monthly publication which received £3,200 to keep up the good work.

Group editor Sarah Edwards said: "We work with vulnerable people and offer a service for free; every year the parish council is amazing and supports us in our endeavours."

It has proved a bumper round for all those who applied to the twice-yearly grants programme, with each group receiving the full amount it requested.

But Gordon Roper, chairman of Blackbird Leys Parish Council, warned councillors could now have to make difficult decisions over the winter.

He said: "They are all deserving but this time there were only four. Money is going to get tight again at Christmas, when the big ones come in."