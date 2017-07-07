UNUSUALLY long waits were recorded in A&E at the John Radcliffe and Horton General Hospitals over the course of the spring.

Board papers released by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust show that in May just 86.4 per cent of people were treated, admitted or discharged within four hours.

This was down from 88.8 per cent in April against a national target of 95 per cent.

On average 441 people attended A&E in May, more even than the average over December and January, when demand usually peaks.

At the last board meeting on May 11 clinical services director Paul Brennan told colleagues: “We are, I’m afraid, at a loss at the moment to understand what’s causing this."