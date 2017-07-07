A WOMAN in her 20s was raped in a street after leaving the Henley Regatta.

Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The force said between 12am and 2.30am Sunday the victim left the Chinawhite enclosure at the regatta with a party of people who she had met there.

Officers added she walked to a residential street in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area of the town to a car, before she was raped outside the vehicle.

Police said three men then left in the car.

A member of the public found the victim near the Three Horseshoes public house in Reading Road shortly before 2.30am on Sunday and called police.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for specific witnesses – the drivers and occupants of a dark metallic car which stopped outside the pub to check on the welfare of the woman and another car which also stopped.

Detective Chief Inspector Lis Knight said: "Detectives are investigating the circumstances which occurred in the early hours of Sunday in a residential street, and work is ongoing with the victim.

"Incidents of this nature are rare in the area and we are working to establish what happened.

"The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

"I would like to ask the public to think back to the early hours of Sunday morning – did you see a woman with a group of white men and a car in a residential street?

"I would also like to speak to the drivers and anyone who was an occupant in the cars which stopped in Reading Road where the woman, was found distressed.

"If you have any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward and speak to officers as this could assist with our investigation."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 'URN 206 2/7'