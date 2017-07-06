Thames Valley Police is appealing to the public to help locate a missing woman from Oxford.

Gracie Cadogan, aged 72, was last seen at around 12.30pm today on Howard Street in Oxford.

At around 2pm, it is believed she was seen walking on Iffley Road in the direction of the city centre.

Gracie is black, slim, approximately 5ft 4ins, with hair worn in cornrows.

She was last seen wearing a plum collared roll-neck jumper and a black skirt.

Investigating officer, Inspector Paul Coleman, said: “We are growing concerned for Gracie’s welfare as this is out of character for her.

“We would ask anyone who has seen her or a woman matching her description to please contact us so we can ensure she is safe and well.

“If anyone has any information on Gracie’s whereabouts, please call the Thames Valley Police 24-hour enquiry centre on 101.”