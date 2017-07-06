A MUM will tackle a 12 hour fundraising trek spurred on by the chance to give hope to her son who has incurable liver and bowel disease.

Lisa Harman, from Kennington near Oxford, will take on the 50K Race to the Stones along the Ridgeway from Lewknor to Wantage on Saturday.

The mum-of-two said she is spurred on by the thought of raising funds for the Children's Liver Disease Foundation to help find a cure and make her son's life longer.

Mrs Harman said: "Last August my beautiful eldest son Max, who is now 12-years-old, was diagnosed with lifelong incurable liver and bowel disease.

"In fact, he has two liver diseases: autoimmune hepatitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

"I decided very quickly that raising money was to be a focus for me.

"A focus to help find a cure for his diseases, a better understanding of his conditions but mainly to provide hope for his future.

"Max has received marvellous medical care but I need to feel that I am helping him too. I want to make his life longer, happier and less frightening."

Mrs Harman, a physicist for Scitech Precision Ltd in Harwell, has been training with four of her friends, who will be joining her to support the charity and take on the 50km challenge.

She added: "Training has been a lot of fun and a bit of pain too.

"The longest charity walk I have done prior to this is 5K, so this will undoubtedly be a challenge.

"We are not racing against the clock, however, we will start and finish as a team and I know I will finish as I am doing it for my Max."

The dedicated fundraiser hopes to raise as much money as possible for the charity and has already smashed her original £600 target for the cause close to her heart.

Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) chief executive Alison Taylor said: "CLDF takes action against childhood liver disease by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

"In order to do this, however, we rely entirely on voluntary donations so we are delighted that Lisa has decided to take on this mammoth trek for us.

"It is a huge undertaking, particularly given all her existing commitments so we wish her all the best and hope she thoroughly enjoys the experience."

Mrs Harman, who is also the lead singer of a rock cover band called The Jumps, said singing her set will help get her through the 12 hour trek.

To donate to the cause see bit.ly/2tkV8LI