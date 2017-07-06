A GYM OWNER has battled his way to a gold medal and racing record after almost 59 gruelling hours of running through Oxfordshire and beyond.

John Stocker, who owns Evolve Health and Fitness in Murdock Road, Bicester, took on the epic 250-mile ThamesRing250 against 56 other competitors.

The challenge is to run a course that tracks various rivers through Reading, Oxford, Brentford, Milton Keynes and Banbury within 100 hours.

Mr Stocker proved victorious by completing the course in record time.

The experienced ultra-runner managed to finish the 250-mile route in just 58 hours and 53 minutes starting and finishing at Goring Village Hall in Streatley-on-Thames in Berkshire on Friday.

After catching his breath following the event Mr Stocker said: "I am delighted with the result after all the drama that unfolded during the race.

"Due to a problem with the tracking devices, I couldn’t be sure of where my nearest competitor was.

"In pushing myself harder to reach that finish line, I ended up breaking the course record without realising it."

The mammoth challenge saw 56 people start the course and about 20 runners cross the finish line.

The ThamesRing250 event, which was first held in 2009, takes place every two years.

Supporter and friend Thomas Kilroy, was there to support Mr Stocker.

He said: "Knowing John as my personal trainer, this win is a huge inspiration to all the members of Evolve Health and Fitness gym.

"Seeing him push himself to the limit like this helps us to dig deeper during our gym workouts.

"We are thrilled for him – the family atmosphere he has created lets us all feel part of his success."

Evolve Health and Fitness gym was opened in Launton Business Park in 2011 by Mr Stocker, who is now back to training for his next challenge, the Kennet to Avon Canal Race on July 28 where he will run a 145-mile route.

Mr Stocker is also hoping to take on the 2018 Marathon De Sables which will take place in April next year.

It includes running five marathons in seven days through the Sahara Desert.