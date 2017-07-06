A VETERAN is calling for more support for former military personnel in Bicester after he had to pay for a ticket to the town's celebrations on Armed Forces Day.

Nick Wilson, formerly of 3 Logistic Support Regiment based at Dalton Barracks in Abingdon, now lives in Langford in Bicester.

He said he was left feeling 'unwanted and forgotten' when he was charged to get into the carnival festivities on June 24.

The 40-year-old said: "I basically wasn't allowed in to the event as a veteran and it may not seem much to some people but I also have post traumatic stress disorder so Armed Forces Day is emotional as it is.

"It took a lot of effort for me to go down as I am not great in crowds, so I went down with my therapy dog.

"I was told I wouldn't be allowed in and we had to pay on a special day, when I was meant to have felt thanked and respected, instead it left me feeling, unwanted, forgotten and as though I did not matter anymore."

The 40-year-old, who served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Afghanistan before leaving the army almost five years ago, said he has since spoken with Bicester Town Council and hopes to work with them to offer more support for veterans in the area.

Bicester Town Council said the event although was held in association with Armed Forces Day was officially Bicester Carnival and not an official Armed Forces Day event.

Bicester Town councillor Richard Mould said: "It was Bicester Carnival, which the armed forces are a part of, it wasn't an official Armed Forces Day event as such.

"The town's garrison had more than 100 personnel taking part in the carnival and those people and their families were given wrist bands to get into the event.

"We didn't have concessions at the event and unfortunately it is very difficult to identify veterans as not everyone has identity cards."

Mr Wilson, now a personal development coach, has asked if the council would consider helping to find a space for him to set up more support for veterans in the town.

He added: "It is not about the event, it is more about highlighting the work that needs to be done to include veterans more in the town.

"Since the 23 Pioneer Regiment disbanded a lot of the veterans will have stayed local but I feel there is nothing for them and it is a crying shame, more needs to be done."

Mr Wilson is looking into setting up a hub in Bicester to provide support for veterans working both with the army and local authorities.