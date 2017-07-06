A SLEEPING family awoke to the smell of smoke and managed to escape their flat before suffering serious damage.

The father and daughter alerted the fire service to the blaze at their flat in Alma Road, Banbury, after evacuating the smoke-logged building.

A fire was located in the kitchen and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and swiftly extinguished it.

The father and daughter received first aid from firefighters prior to the arrival of South Central Ambulance Service, who said both were very fortunate not to have suffered any serious effects from the fire or smoke.

Incident commander Steve Potter said: “This incident emphasises the importance of having at least one working smoke alarm on every floor of your home, which should be tested once a week.

"On this occasion the occupiers were extremely lucky to have been woken by the smell of burning which gave them time to evacuate the property safely.

“I urge people to remember to ‘Get Out, Stay Out, Get the Fire and Rescue Service Out’."