MORE than £650,000 worth of historic motors were sold at auction as part of this year's Bicester Flywheel Festival.

An array of vintage vehicles had car enthusiasts at Bicester Heritage on the edge of their seats as the cars went under the Brightwells auction hammer.

The gavel went down on some 60 lots at the former Second World War bomber station for the event, which celebrated the golden ages of motoring and aviation.

Stealing the show was a 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB which managed to fetch an impressive £123,000 having only ever had one previous owner.

It was also just one of 154 ever built in right hand drive and an early dry-sump Vetroresina model.

Elsewhere, in the auction two Austin Seven 'Chummys' that had been imported from New Zealand were sold for £9,900 and £11,660 apiece.

There was also a barn-find creation, which last had a service in the 50s and made £6,160 thanks to the original Ulster bodywork and 1929 pre-war history.

Other pre-war lots included a 1936 Railton Cobham Saloon which made over its £15,000 estimate by coming in at £24,750 and an Australian import Alvis 12/50 which made £33,000.

Two rare vehicles also excited bidders, having been built during the war. After intense bidding battles a 1942 Lancia Ardea sold for £11,550 and a 1942 Jeep fetched £19,800.

Brightwells managing director Richard Binnersley said: "We were delighted with the results of the sale and we thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience, as did the hundreds of enthusiastic bidders who attended.

"The atmosphere created around the Flywheel event, in the magnificent surroundings of Bicester Heritage was truly something to savour and we felt privileged to be playing our own part in the development of this marvellous venue, which is fast becoming the most exciting hub of the classic car movement in Europe."

The latest auction was staged at Flywheel Festival on Saturday, June 24, where hundreds of people flooded the former RAF base alongside a host of historic motors.

It comes after Bicester Heritage teamed up with Brightwells in November last year, and the auctioneers moving onto the site.

The next auction to be held at Bicester Heritage by Brightwells will be staged on October 25 and will be limited to 100 vehicles.