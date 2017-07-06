LADIES and gents – you've outdone yourselves.

This is the moment that a generation of Oxford teenagers left childhood to become young adults.

Behind the sparkling gowns, stretch limos and a dense fog of hairspray, these photos show one of the most significant and emotional moments in these young men and women's live – and boy, did they do it in style.

Rolling out the red carpet for an Oscars-themed leavers ball this year were the Year 11s at King Alfred's Academy Wantage.

The student committee worked for months to put on a glamours night on Saturday, July 1, with a live band and disco, all in a marquee in school grounds.

Standing in front of a silver limousine, Sam Youds, Joshua Stock, Andrew Terry, Ross Glover and Jaden Wilkins look every inch the Hollywood leading men.

Head of Year 11 Dave Johnson said: "These students have spent the past five years together so have memories to share and joint achievements to feel extremely proud off.

"It was also a fabulous opportunity to mark the end of the GCSEs which they approached with commitment and enthusiasm."

Year 11 student manager Lindsey Baldwin added: "We were in awe of their spirit and sense of camaraderie."

Also looking like Hollywood starlets were Bethan Moss, Freya Collacott and Lucy Worrallo from John Mason School, Abingdon, on their way to prom at Jury's Inn, Oxford, on Friday, June 30.

Headington School, meanwhile, chose the more twinkly theme of Starry Night.

And, looking likes stars themselves, the upper fifth girls dazzled passers-by as they rolled up at the school on Friday, June 16.

Headington head of middle school Bridey Dyer said: "Everywhere you looked, walls and ceiling glittered and twinkled all just adding to a warm and celebratory atmosphere where staff and girls joined in to mark the end of an era.

"It was a perfect end to their time in middle school and a fitting way to start the summer."

Wallingford School Year 11s partied in style at the Kassam Stadium, home of Oxford United, while Wallingford's sixth formers had a slightly more refined soiree in the rarefied atmosphere of Hawkwell House Hotel in Iffley.

Suffice to say, they all looked stunning.

But, taking first prize for originality, without a doubt, is Wood Green School, Witney, pupil Lauren Keates.

While others took the traditional limousine to their big night, Lauren set off in style in the cab of this articulated lorry.

Lauren – you're doing it right.

-If you've been to a school prom recently we would love to see your photos. Please send them, with full captions, to phughes@nqo.com