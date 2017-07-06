GOLFERS have hit out at 'crazy' proposals to tear up a 110-year-old course for housing only to move it next door, blaming university colleges 'only interested in making money'.

The site of North Oxford Golf Club has been selected as part of a development for 1,180 homes between Cutteslowe and the A34.

Frieze Farm, the land assigned by Cherwell District Council which is behind the plan as a potential replacement golf course, sits just over 300 yards from the edge of the existing course.

Some of the club's 500 plus members fear the move, which they have strongly criticised, would cost £10m and take almost a decade.

The land is owned Merton College, Exeter College and Oxford University and leased out to the club, but they have offered the land up for housing to Cherwell.

But Chris Pack, a member since 1988, said: "It's a disaster. The members of the club are across every age profile and it is a crucial recreational space for adults and elderly people.

"North Oxford is an ancient club – it's been here for well over 100 years. There's a family atmosphere among members and it will be like splitting up that family."

Mr Pack, who is also on Kidlington Parish Council, said Oxford University and its colleges were just serving their own interests.

He said: "A large amount of land around Oxford is owned by the colleges and all they are interested in is making money.

"They have a total disregard for the interest and needs of ordinary people in ordinary communities in Oxford."

The allocation of the homes, part of Cherwell's contribution to the houses Oxford City Council says it is unable to build, was approved by Cherwell's executive board last month to go out to public consultation.

But Kidlington councillor Alan Mackenzie-Wintle told the board: "Cherwell District Council has actually done the very best job it can under the circumstances but it has been given a hospital pass from a loose coalition of Oxford City and Oxford University.

"Oxford City who are trying to avoid shouldering their responsibility and Oxford University, who own the vast majority of the land that's going to be built on are rubbing their hands and waiting for their coffers to be swelled even further."

The golf club's general manager Philip Morley said the proposals clearly had a 'massive impact' on the local area and that its hierarchy would be digesting it before responding to the consultation.

Long-serving member Stephen Duke, who lives in Kirtlington, said members were against the proposal 'to a man'.

The 74-year-old said: "It just seems crazy to close a facility that's been so long established - it's used by so many people young and old.

"And only to tell us to build another one just across the road to the west - why in heaven's name don’t they build the houses over there instead."

Last month Cherwell District Council approved its local plan to add 4,400 homes north of the city, which includes a 1,950-home community on land east of the A44 at Begbroke, the 1,180 between Cutteslowe and the A34, 860 around Yarnton and a further 410 on the edge of Woodstock.

Members also said the university had threatened to take back control of the course and run it as a 'University-owned' club if negotiations surrounding the club's potential objection fell through.

Malcolm Honey, a member for 30 years, said: "A golf course is very difficult to replace - the land set aside for a new golf course is just a stone's throw away, it doesn't make any sense.

"It would take the best part of £10m to build the course and the other facilities needed, and that kind of money just isn't available.

"As a club we are in a difficult position, the university and colleges have made it difficult for us to oppose."

A university spokesman said: “The University, Exeter and Merton Colleges are currently in negotiation with North Oxford Golf Club over the future of the land currently leased by the Club.

"We are seeking an outcome satisfactory to all parties which will also help towards the need to provide additional housing around Oxford. We have no further comment while negotiations are continuing.”

Oxford City Council has always maintained there is not enough space or development sites within the city boundaries to meet its share of the houses needed.