AN Oxford professor has waded into the public debate surrounding the case of baby Charlie Gard, whose life support machine is set to be switched off.

Charlie’s parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates lost a legal battle with Great Ormond Street Hospital, where he has been a patient since October, to keep him on life support.

He suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a terminal condition which causes progressive muscle weakness.

Professor Dominic Wilkinson, director of medical ethics at the University of Oxford, said doctors must take the “ethical course” in the case.

He said: “Sadly, reluctantly, doctors and judges are justified in concluding that continuing life support is not always helpful for a child and is in fact doing more harm than good.

“Providing comfort, avoiding painful and unhelpful medical treatments, supporting the child and family for their remaining time: sometimes that is the best that we can do, and the only ethical course.”

The disease has left him unable to see, hear or move.

Fellow academic at University College London Jonathan Montgomery added: “This is not a case where Charlie’s parents have not been listened to.

“The case is tragic, but we owe it to Charlie to take decisions based on evidence. Hope requires some foundation if it is to justify subjecting him to harm.”