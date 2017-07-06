THIS ‘model’ pupil is just one of many from Magdalen College School who have been taking part in the ninth annual Oxford Festival of the Arts.

Marius Williamson is pictured among tiny clay sculptures in the school’s rose garden, which features work from Henrietta Bud, Lina Carr, Rachel Ducker and Pat Elmore.

A host of sculptures, art and activities have made up this year’s festival and helped make it the best year yet.

Magdalen College School master Helen Pike said: “There has been an utterly delightful atmosphere at this year’s festival, with a record turnout and something for everyone.”

The Oxford Festival of the Arts is a two-week celebration and opened on June 24.

Themes for this year’s event includes inclusivity and diversity and activities included a mix of music, literature, theatre, art, workshops and tours.

Today the festival will see famed British ballerina Darcey Bussell host a talk at Magdalen College School, which is one of the festival’s main venues.

Oxford Festival of the Arts director Vanessa Ovington said: “We have had a fabulous festival so far and have some wonderful highlights still to look forward to, including Darcey Bussell, poet Wendy Cope, Children of the Night at the Oxford Playhouse and a magical outdoor Shakespeare.”

In 2016, the festival had more than 100 events staged throughout the fortnight and managed to attracted more than 20,000 visitors.

Organisers expected visitor numbers to reach even higher levels this year ahead of the festival coming to a close on Saturday. For full festival listings see artsfestivaloxford.org.