TWO tiny but seasoned dancers from Oxford were left on cloud nine after dancing alongside megastar Justin Bieber in London’s Hyde Park.

Chelsea Cox and Esme Edwards-Prout, both 12, of Blackbird Leys-based dance school Messy Jam, were chosen from thousands of entrants in a YouTube competition to perform alongside the pop star at the British Summer Time festival on Sunday.

The pair were already close after storming the stage at the Britain’s Got Talent live shows last year.

Both girls had a chance to meet Bieber and share a hug after performing a pre-learnt routine to Euro disco track ‘Children’.

Chelsea’s mum Tara Young, of Wood Farm, said: “We were so excited all day. The girls were quite calm until 10 minutes before going onstage, then got a little bit nervous - but afterwards they were overwhelmed and jumping for joy.”

Ellisha Peart, founder of Messy Jam, also came along and joined the group in the VIP area.

She said: “The children, parents and myself had the best time ever.”