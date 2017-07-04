PLANS are being drawn up to clear mounds of flytipping rubbish at Oxford’s super dump - but the cost to taxpayers is yet to be finalised.

Tonnes of household and and building waste remains piled up at the entrance to the travellers’ site Redbridge Hollow off Old Abingdon Road, as local authorities decide on which contractor will remove the rat-ridden eyesore.

Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the site, said three ‘specialist organisations’ had submitted tenders to clear the dumping ground.

But despite stating in April the costs to remove the dump would be calculated in a ‘two weeks’, the authority yesterday failed to give a timeline or disclose how much money will be spent on the operation.

The mountain of rubbish remains a blot on the city’s landscape, despite the Oxford Mail reporting on the true scale of the issue in February. In the past, Oxfordshire’s taxpayers have footed the bill to remove the waste, including £280,000 in 2010.

County councillor for Kennington Bob Johnston said the problem, which has recurred for about 30 years, would cost a considerable amount to clear.

John Tanner, city councillor and board member for a clean and green Oxford, said the reoccurring problem was a ‘scandal’. He added: “I’m meeting with environment bosses from across the county tomorrow and I will raise this and ask what is happening.

“It’s a scandal, flytipping. It does cost the taxpayer a lot of money to clean it up.

“I get angry when I see flytipping anywhere. We need to educate people and we need to prosecute where we can. We are getting a lot better [at stopping it] but there will always be some idiots who think the countryside is a free area to spoil.”

The majority of rubbish is in the entrance to the travellers’ site, which is in the jurisdiction of the Vale of White Horse, but owned by the county council.

Other spots blighted by waste include the allotments, which are owned by Oxford City Council.

It has been suggested the latest removal operation could cost in excess of previous payouts and hazardous material such as asbestos could be within the rat-ridden dump.

None of the actions taken in the past to stop the problem - such as installing fences, CCTV cameras and carrying out enforcement operations - have prevented the dumping.

Calls have been made for a children’s park to be created once the rubbish is removed to prevent future tipping.

County council spokesman Paul Smith said the decision on the contractor, timetable and costs would become ‘fully clear’ soon.

He added: “We need to take time to make a decision that provides a sustainable long term solution to reduce the likelihood of further illegal tipping as well as the clearance of the current waste. In the meantime we have been working hard to prevent further fly-tipping adding to the existing problem.”

“We are acutely aware that residents are impatient to see a solution. We share that desire.

“At the same time we do point out that if people had not in the past been irresponsibly dumping waste in the first place this would not have become such a problem for councils, the Oxfordshire taxpayer and residents.”