AN 'OVERWHELMED' student from Oxford has joined just a handful of British teenagers to gain a rare perfect score in the International Baccalaureate (IB).

Davina Chu, 18, was among scores of girls waiting nervously to receive their results at Headington School yesterday.

She achieved 45 out of 45 in the tests, the rough equivalent to four A*s or more than five As at A Level - a feat that some argue puts her among the world's brightest students.

Miss Chu, who has now secured her place to study Spanish and Arabic at Durham University, said: "It’s been so overwhelming and so good to finally get my results.

"I wasn’t really expecting it. I thought it would be so difficult to get the points."

She was far from the only one celebrating at the Headington Road school yesterday, with Petra Bachrati, 17, and Bryony Fyffe, 18, both attaining an impressive 44 points and heading to Cambridge to study medicine and history respectively.

Miss Fyffe, the fourth generation of her family to attend Cambridge, said: "I literally had no idea what my results would be and I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.

"I am pleased and relieved in equal quantities and I am glad the wait’s over – although I’m now feeling nervous about Cambridge."

The International Baccalaureate diploma is a set of alternate qualifications to A-Levels that was first established in the 1960s and is slowly gaining traction in the UK.

In 2016 some 150,000 students completed the IB, with just 146 achieving the perfect score. The average was 30.07.

Headington School headmistress Caroline Jordan said: “We have increasing numbers of girls opting for the IB, a challenging and rigorous programme which is recognised and respected for its breadth by universities in the UK and beyond.

"These are a fantastic set of results and we are delighted for the girls and for their teachers."