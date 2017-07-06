TASERS should be available to all police officers on the frontline in Oxfordshire, the boss of the force’s federation has said.

Craig O’Leary, chairman of Thames Valley Police federation, called on the Government to make a ‘financial commitment’ to fund training for officers to use the stun gun, in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks.

PC O’Leary said the need to roll out Tasers was also due to the increase of assaults on police officers in the force, adding constables should have ‘the tools to do the job and as well as protect themselves and others’.

He added: “I would like to see all frontline officers that wish to carry Taser have access to the training. We have seen an increase in assaults upon police officers, coupled with the lone wolf knife attacks that have been emerging in London.

“I am not saying a Taser-trained officer can prevent that, but at the very least he or she will be able to do better protected by a Taser than with their baton and spray.

“This is about having the tools to do the job and as well as protect themselves and others.”

A freedom of information request obtained by the Oxford Mail at the start of this year revealed to number of police officers who had been assaulted in the county was on the rise.

A total of 218 officers were assaulted in 2015 while on duty in Oxfordshire, compared to 176 in 2014, 173 in 2013,142 in 2012 and 140 in 2011. The federation, the body which represents rank-and-file officers, said an Ipsos MORI survey showed seven in 10 members of the public thought it was acceptable for police officers to carry Taser on patrol. The handheld weapon, which is designed to temporarily incapacitate a suspect through the use of an electrical current, have been fired by police officers in Oxford more times than anywhere else in the Thames Valley between 2012 and 2016.

During the four-year period,officers in Oxford fired the stun gun 24 times, topping Slough with 18 and Milton Keynes with 17.

Oxford city was also the highest for Taser use – including when it is drawn or aimed but not fired – in the force area over the same period.PC O’Leary said he would like to see an uplift across Thames Valley, but admitted the force would ‘struggle’ pay for the substantial training costs. Officers would need to undergo two-weeks of training to use the new model X2 which is replacing the 13-year-old single-shot X26.

All firearms officers carry Taser at Thames Valley Police, along with some frontline officers and some neighbourhood officers, but there are currently no plans to increase the rollout of Taser, despite requests from some members.

Superintendent Ed McLean, Head of Tactical and Specialist Firearms, said the force ‘continually reviews the number of its Taser-trained officers, based on ‘threat, harm and risk’ to ensure communities are kept safe from harm. He added: “Along with other forces around the country, Thames Valley Police is in the process of actively recruiting and training additional firearms officers following the Prime Minister’s announcement last year to increase the UK’s national arms capability.”