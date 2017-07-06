A MAN is in hospital with a broken jaw after a brawl broke out in a public car park.

Police said two men got into an 'altercation' at the Recreation Ground car park in Carterton on Tuesday.

The quarrel between 5pm and 6pm resulted in an attack, though police have not revealed details of what exactly happened.

The victim of the assault remained in hospital this afternoon.



Investigating officer, Detective Constable Anneliese Palfrey of Force CID at Bicester police station, said: "This incident happened in the evening and we believe a number of people were present in the car park at the time."

A 19-year-old man from Carterton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm without intent, and has since been released under police investigation.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 43170196472.