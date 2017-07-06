PUBLISHERS Oxford University Press are celebrating an impressive financial performance during the past year.

New figures have been released which reveal growth of 11 per cent for the Walton Street-based company, with a turnover of £847.4m.

OUP said yesterday it has seen ‘good underlying growth’ in both its academic and educational businesses. The academic division achieved a 2.4 per cent turnover increase, while the academic books business returned to growth.

In OUP’s education divisions overall turnover grew 3.7 per cent, supported by curriculum changes in several important schools markets.

Chief executive officer Nigel Portwood said: “We have had a good year right across the business, despite challenging market conditions.

“I am especially proud of the way our people contributed to this success.

“Their hard work has had a positive impact on the lives of millions of students, teachers, and researchers around the world.

“As part of Oxford University we seek to further educational and academic progress.

“Every year we reach more people, helping them to achieve their educational and research goals.”

Innovations include TeachCast, a digital learning partnership using trucks as mobile classrooms in rural Indonesia, which live-streams US-based teachers and OUP course content to local students.

The project currently operates two trucks and plans to expand to a fleet of 500.

OUP’s resources are sold in 190 countries and in 102 languages.

This year the company trained 356,000 teachers, secured a record 988 translation deals in 45 languages, and received 95 million page views for its online scholarly reference resources.