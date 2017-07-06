ELECTRONIC signs telling drivers how many spaces are available in Oxford's city centre car parks will be in place before the opening of the Westgate Centre.

Before the Oxfordshire County Council election in May then-cabinet member for transport David Nimmo Smith said he did not think the signs would be in place before the shopping centre reopened in October following a multi-million pound regeneration.

But Mr Nimmo Smith was not re-elected as a councillor and his cabinet replacement Yvonne Constance said it was vital the signs were in place before the Westgate reopened in order to combat congestion.

The county council has been working on a proposal for the new signs with Oxford City Council and the Westgate Oxford Alliance, which runs the Westgate Centre.

The signs would encourage more people to use park-and-ride sites by highlighting when city centre car parks were full.

Mrs Constance said council highways officers aimed to provide the new electronic signs around the city before the end of September.

She said: "The aim is to have five of these signs in place before the end of September, in advance of the Westgate Centre opening [in October].

"The location of the signs has not been finalised but the idea is they will advise drivers on the availability of car parking at both the park-and-ride sites and city centre car parks.

"It's vital we have these new signs in place so that we stop drivers cruising around looking for parking spaces – we don't want that happening because it adds to congestion."

Mrs Constance added that she hoped the first set of five signs could be added to in future, if there was sufficient funding.

The city has five park and ride sites – Thornhill, Redbridge, Seacourt, Peartree and Water Eaton – which drivers coming into the city are encouraged to use rather than sites such as the car park in Worcester Street.

So far the local authority has been allocated £350,000 of central government funding towards the cost of the signs.

The £440m Westgate Centre is scheduled to reopen on October 24 with more than 100 new stores, including anchor store John Lewis, plus 25 new restaurants and cafes.

Last year the county council's senior transport planner Robert Freshwater estimated the number of shopping trips could rise from five million a year to 16 million.

Oxford City Council leader Bob Price earlier backed proposals for the introduction of the electronic parking signs and said the system had been in place in cities across Europe for many years

The city council has allowed Westgate Oxford Alliance to set its own charges for the 1,000-space shopping centre car park but the fees have not yet been revealed.