THOUSANDS of music-lovers have began arriving at an Oxfordshire stately home for the final instalment of a long-running festival.

Cornbury Music Festival swings into life today, for the start of a celebration of the festival's 14 year history.

The three-day festival at Great Tew Park, near Chipping Norton, will feature headline sets by Kaiser Chiefs tonight, Bryan Adams tomorrow and The Pretenders and Jools Holland on Sunday.

The festival has been a popular fixture in the county’s cultural and social calendar for 14 years, but organisers have been forced to pull the plug due to ongoing financial difficulties.

Despite playing host, over the years, to such musical giants as Paul Simon, Bryan Ferry, Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison, Joe Cocker and Tom Jones, the event has always struggled to return a profit – and this weekend will be its last.

Organisers have promised a spectacular finale for the festival, affectionately nicknamed Poshstock on account of its champagne and Pimms bars, exclusive VIP areas and rarefied clientele – which has included royals, numerous celebrities and the former Prime Minister David Cameron and his family.

TV stars Jeremy Clarkson, Noel Edmonds and Dom Joly are regular visitors, along with members of the so-called Chipping Norton set of celebs, media figures and politicians.

Festival director Hugh Phillimore said: “It has been a lovely way to lose money but it’s time to bow out gracefully. I can look back on some great memories – such as getting a sweet kiss from Amy Winehouse – but the stress over the years has not been nice nor the worries about money, and now I need a break.

“However, it is a lovely, beautiful festival with a good line-up and great atmosphere and it would be good to repeat it on a smaller scale.

“For now, though, the sun is shining, we have sold a lot of tickets and I have even bought a new pair of shorts in Chipping Norton which I am going to wear for the first time – so I’m feeling good.”

To help the festival go out with a swing, Mr Phillimore has assembled a ‘dream line-up’ featuring some of his favourite acts from over the years along with big new names.

Highlights are set to include performances by West Oxfordshire’s Jack Savoretti, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Chaplin, Ward Thomas, Imelda May and Midge Ure.

Also playing are Right Said Fred, famous for Ivor Novello-winning chart hits I’m Too Sexy and Deeply Dippy.

Singer Richard Fairbrass, who has joined the likes of Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and Winston Churchill in addressing the Oxford Union, promised a feel-good show to put a smile people’s faces. He said: “Your music is a reflection of who you are. And I love the reaction our music gets. It cheers people up.”

Midge Ure will be performing tunes from his Ultravox and solo back catalogues. He also promised a generous helping of hits: “If you’re at a festival you need to be hit heavy,” he said.

“People don’t want you to play your new album. So I need to bring out the old songs like Dancing With Tears In My Eyes and Vienna. There’s no point playing new songs to an anonymous audience of thousands. They don’t want to hear it and I don’t want to alienate them. And at Cornbury I am playing acoustically which will be a challenge for me.”

Also playing over the course of a bittersweet three-day festival finale are St Paul & the Broken Bones, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Stone Foundation, Keston Cobblers Club, Callaghan, Laura Oakes, Wild Front, Scouting for Girls, Black Dylan, Police Dog Hogan, Pierce Brothers, Rose Elinor Dougall, Max Jury, Earl, The Wandering Hearts, Victoria, STAXS with special guest, Nine Below Zero, Key West, Tex Pistols, Sarah Jane Morris, The Danberrys, Sarah Munro, Nikhil D’Souza and The Missing People Choir.

Witney nine-piece band The Standard return for their fourth year, playing the Campsite stage on Saturday night, straight after Bryan Adams. Singer Alex Castle said: “We are going to give Bryan a run for his money!

“It’s sad the festival is coming to an end but it’s a great honour to be asked to play the last one. Hugh has looked after us really well and has done a lot for local music by giving bands like us a platform. He has always pulled in big names and heritage acts too and we will miss it.

"Now let’s make it a weekend to remember.”



* Go to cornburyfestival.com