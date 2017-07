A MAN has been charged with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police carried out a stop and search in Queens Road, Banbury, at about 9pm on Tuesday night.

Officers arrested and later charged 32-year-old Manasif Hussain, of Queens Road, who is due to appear at Banbury Magistrates' Court today.

Thames Valley Police said the charge relates to a substance thought to be diamorphine - a purified form of heroin.