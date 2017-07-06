FAMILIES, residents and local politicians are appealing for help transforming a forgotten green space into a paradise for the whole community.

A fledgling crowdfunding campaign has been launched by Friends of Donnington Park and Donnington Tenants and Residents Association (DTRA).

Between now and December locals hope to raise £4,654 towards new football pitches, a basketball hoop, benches, paths and a wild garden in the local recreation ground.

Oxfordshire county councillor Helen Evans, who has lived on the Boundary Brook estate for five years, said it was the beginning of a much longer-term vision for the area.

She said: "We want to put in playgrounds, a green gym, football benches and bins; the crowdfunder is the starting point of our journey to get people interested in the park."

For years many Donnington residents have lobbied for help rejuvenating their 'forgotten' park, which is used by local football teams but few others.

Ms Evans said: "Many people have never even walked through the recreation ground. We have had issues with drugs and the state of repair of the pitch is not very good.

"This area is changing in a good way, and there will be lots of families moving in. We want it to be a space everyone wants to come to and enjoy."

Efforts to revive the site off Freelands Road are being bolstered by Oxford City Council, which has now committed £45,000 to the project.

The money came from contributions made by developers building houses in the local area, which city councillor Linda Smith said had been 'sitting waiting to spend'.

Ms Smith, the council's board member for leisure, parks and sports, added: "We are talking to the residents' association about the best way to spend it.

"They have got some really good ideas; we are looking at football pitches, a nature area, and possibly some play equipment as well."

The stated aim of the two groups is to turn the park into a 'fantastic community space' used by over-50s, young families and local organisations.

The £4,654 raised is earmarked for specific improvements in addition to the bigger contribution from the city council.

On the weekend of September 8 and 9 this year residents are also planning to throw a community music festival with food and activities on the site.

For more information or to support the campaign visit spacehive.com/donnington-park