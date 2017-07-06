PLANS for £60m transformation of a Cowley shopping centre have been approved despite concerns about the level of affordable housing in the development.

More than 200 homes, shops, two restaurants and a hotel will be built as part of New River’s proposals to revamp Templars Square shopping centre.

About 60 jobs will also be created.

The scheme to transform the 1960s arcade in what has been dubbed a ‘once in a generation’ development, was given the go ahead by Oxford City Councillors at Town Hall on Wednesday night.

The existing Castle Car Park will also be knocked down as part of the plans.

During a debate that lasted more than two hours on the plans, concerns were raised about only 51 homes out of 226 - which are all inside an block of flats situated at 51-59 Between Towns Road - being affordable.

But a majority of seven to two councillors voted in favour of the plans, despite the percentage of affordable homes flying in the face of the council’s 50 per cent affordable homes policy.

Affordable rented housing is let by local authorities or private registered providers of social housing at rents capped at 80 per cent of the local market rate.

At the meeting on Wednesday, both council officers and New River stressed the scheme would be ‘unviable’ if there was any more affordable houses included in the plans.

John Tanner, who voted against the plans, said level of affordable homes would be ‘quoted against the council’.

He added: “We have a clear policy on social housing that it should be 50 per cent. This drives a coach and horses through that.

“If we agree to this, this will be quoted against the council. Cowley can do better than this.”

Questions were also asked about fire safety in relation to the tower block in the development, but the developers said they were taking all the necessary steps to ensure people would be safe.

After the plans were approved, NewRiver said the scheme will revitalise the heart of Cowley and improve the retail and leisure experience for shoppers and the wider community.

Jamie Whitfield, director of commercial development added: “We are delighted that Oxford City Council has approved our proposals to rejuvenate the heart of Cowley.

“We have been working alongside the council and the local residents over two years, and as a long-term investor in the town, we look forward to introducing new restaurants, homes, a hotel, jobs to the area and revitalising the tired entrances and public realm. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the local communities as we move toward the delivery phase of this exciting step-change for Cowley’s future.”