POLICE have launched a fresh scheme to support the armed forces community.

Thames Valley Police has today unveiled a new initiative called the Armed Forces Referral Service, which aims to prevent personnel and veterans from turning to crime.

It runs across the force's counties including Oxfordshire, and specifically tackles re-offending.

The service's lead PC Antony Colton, who served in the RAF and in the Army's military police force, said: "The purpose of this service is to better support our armed forces community whilst helping reduce crime and rates of offending and re-offending.



"It will make it easier for them to get the support they need, from organisations and charities best able to provide it.

"No matter how complex their needs, working together we can do more."

The service is run in collaboration with armed forces charity SSAFA and applies to servicemen and women and their families and carers.

Anyone who comes into contact with the force, who is identified as having links to the British armed forces, will have the opportunity to be referred to SSAFA to get support.

Julie McCarthy, director of volunteer operations at SSAFA, said: "Working with Thames Valley Police will ensure that we will be able to provide support to more veterans and their families who find themselves in the criminal justice system."



TVP has scheduled a live web chat on July 18 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, during which anyone can ask questions about the Armed Forces Referral Service.

