A NEW governor for Oxfordshire has been appointed to Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which offers mental health and social care in the county.

Geoff Braham, who has previously worked for an NHS supplier and the clinical commissioning group in Newbury, is among nine new faces elected to the trust’s Council of Governors by patients, the public and staff.

He said: “My family are Oxford Health service users. I want to represent the Oxford Health members and other service users to ensure the trust executive continues to improve performance.”