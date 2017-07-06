SCHOOLCHILDREN were joined by the Bishop of Dorchester for a creativity-themed day in Launton, near Bicester.

The the Rt Revd Colin Fletcher was invited along to Launton CofE Primary School to officially open a new garden area, the Sower's Garden, that has been created at the school in Bicester Road.

The visit, on Wednesday, June 28, formed part of an activity day shared by staff, children, volunteers and parents including a host of fun and games including a petting zoo.

Launton CofE Primary School deputy headteacher Jane Paterson said: "A hugely enjoyable, reflective and creative day was had by children, staff, volunteers and members of the community last week.

"The Bishop of Dorchester joined the school for a creativity-themed day to develop the school's parable gardens. Even the showers did not dampen the enthusiasm.

"There were live sheep, an artist weaving a willow sheep, painting, stencilling, clay tile making and gardening, followed by a service led by Reverend Becky.

"It was a marvellous day and the whole school community will enjoy the gardens in the months to come."

After the Bishop of Dorchester officially opened the gardens he was taken on a tour of the of the school by pupils, then he gave a speech in the assembly hall to pupils, family and friends of the school.