ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour at a derelict garage in Cowley has pushed residents to 'breaking point'.

A group of about 10 squatters have now moved in to the former Murco Petroleum Ltd building in Between Towns Road in the latest development after weeks of issues.

Residents have reported loud noises well into the night and abusive language being hurled at neighbouring residents as well as prostitution taking place on the site.

Oxford city councillor for Cowley David Henwood said while the squatters may not be involved directly with the wider issues something needed to be done.

He said: "We have had some complaints and are worried about anti-social behaviour there but I am not sure the people that are squatting there are in fact involved with that.

"The first approach we would make as city councillors is to try and work with them to identify their needs and get them the support and care they might need.

"A possession order has not yet been issued. We are hoping to work with them and want to identify some vulnerable families that are there."

The councillor said that residents in the area had complained of loud noises at night and foul language being directed at passers-by in the area for some time.

He added: "It has been a big issue in the area for a long time. Residents have had their cars damaged and some quite nasty language aimed at them.

"Residents have alleged evidence of prostitution and shouting and screaming in the evening."

While he said that he now wants the squatters moved off for safety grounds he would only seek a possession order at the site 'as a last resort'.

To tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour Mr Henwood said he wanted to see the derelict site cleared up and used as a focal point for arts in the area.

He cited the use of panels with details about Oxford's history on them – which have been used around the Westgate centre development – as an example of how the space could be regenerated to deter anti-social behaviour.

He added: "I am keen to do something with the place. The hoarding [around the site] is both a merit and a de-merit. It forms an enclosure while also encouraging anti-social behaviour.

"I want to knock the hoarding down and replace it with fencing, that is a better solution. Then it could become a place for artworks to be used."