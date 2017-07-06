STORMY skies could be set to dampen summer spirits.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, predicting isolated thunderstorms and 'intense downpours'.

It covers much of England including Oxfordshire, where temperatures are once again expected to soar today.

Oxford should heat up to 28 degrees Celsius by 4pm, matched by many towns across the county.

Forecasters have predicted showers in Oxfordshire between 3pm and 9pm, though rain will likely be light.

The weather warning is in place until 2am tomorrow.