PASSENGERS faced delays and cancellations on trains between Oxford and Evesham near Worcester.
Several Great Western Railway services were affected at Oxford station this morning, due to a broken-down train at Charlbury in West Oxfordshire.
National Rail said the line was clear by 9am but disruption continued until 9.45am.
#Charlbury - the broken down train has been moved. Although lines have reopened, disruption is expected to continue until approximately 9:45— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 6, 2017
Oxford live departures from the National Rail website this morning
Tickets were being accepted on some London Midland services.
In a separate incident at Charlbury station, British Transport Police officers were called out in the early hours of this morning due to fears there was an intruder - but found it to be a false alarm.
👮 called to #Charlbury station for an intruder alarm! Station checked and fully secure 🔐 .... Onto the next call 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5fCx8qFJhA— BTP Oxfordshire (@BTPOxon) July 6, 2017
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?