PASSENGERS faced delays and cancellations on trains between Oxford and Evesham near Worcester.

Several Great Western Railway services were affected at Oxford station this morning, due to a broken-down train at Charlbury in West Oxfordshire.

National Rail said the line was clear by 9am but disruption continued until 9.45am.

#Charlbury - the broken down train has been moved. Although lines have reopened, disruption is expected to continue until approximately 9:45 — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 6, 2017

Oxford live departures from the National Rail website this morning

Tickets were being accepted on some London Midland services.

In a separate incident at Charlbury station, British Transport Police officers were called out in the early hours of this morning due to fears there was an intruder - but found it to be a false alarm.