PASSENGERS faced delays and cancellations on trains between Oxford and Evesham near Worcester.

Several Great Western Railway services were affected at Oxford station this morning, due to a broken-down train at Charlbury in West Oxfordshire.

National Rail said the line was clear by 9am but disruption continued until 9.45am. 

Oxford Mail:

Oxford live departures from the National Rail website this morning 

Tickets were being accepted on some London Midland services. 

In a separate incident at Charlbury station, British Transport Police officers were called out in the early hours of this morning due to fears there was an intruder - but found it to be a false alarm. 