PASSENGERS face delays and cancellations on trains between Oxford and Evesham near Worcester.

Several Great Western Railway services are affected at Oxford station, due to a broken-down train at Charlbury in West Oxfordshire.

National Rail said the line is now clear but disruption could continue until 9.45am. 

Oxford Mail:

Oxford live departures from the National Rail website this morning 

Tickets are being accepted on some London Midland services - for details see here. 

In a separate incident at Charlbury station, British Transport Police officers were called out in the early hours of this morning due to fears there was an intruder - but found it to be a false alarm. 