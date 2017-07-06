PLANS for the next stage of railway works for East West Rail services are set to go out for consultation.

From Monday a two-week public consultation period will begin for residents and potential passengers to have their say on the work along the proposed Bicester, Bedford and Aylesbury route.

The first consultation event will be held at John Paul II Centre in Causeway, Bicester from midday on Monday, and will run until 8pm.

Network Rail’s project director for East West Rail Dominic Baldwin said: “We want as many people as possible to engage with our plans which will make travel across Britain easier.

“There are many different ways the public can participate including drop in events, a dedicated website and an app which can be downloaded straight to their phones.

“I would urge anyone who has an interest in this investment in the railway to make their voices heard.”

The plans will take residents through phase two of the East West Rail project , which aims to re-establish a rail link between Cambridge and Oxford.

The consultation on phase two of the western section will look at introducing passenger services between Bedford and Oxford, Milton Keynes and Oxford and Milton Keynes and London Marylebone via Aylesbury.

There will be two consultations in Oxfordshire: Monday’s event in Bicester and another in Launton, near Bicester, on Thursday, July 13.

It will be held at Launton Sports and Social Club in Bicester Road and run from midday to 8pm.

To submit a response online email ewrconsultation@networkrail.co.uk.