PLANS for £60m transformation of a Cowley shopping centre have been approved by Oxford City Councillors tonight.

It mans developer New River will revamp Templars Square shopping centre to include 200 new homes, new shops, a hotel and two new restaurants.

The existing Castle Car Park would also be knocked down as part of the proposals.

Concerns were raised about affordable housing and safety for cyclists as councillors debated for more than two hours on the proposals at Oxford Town Hall.

Questions were also asked about fire safety in relation to the tower block in the development, but the developers said they were taking all the necessary steps to ensure people would be safe.

Seven councillors voted in favour of the plans and two voted against.

Ahead of the Town Hall meeting council officers recommended the project, described by developers as a ‘once-in-a-generation’ revamp be given the go ahead.

