POLICE have found a man who went missing from the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said 31-year-old Liam Merrigan was found 'safe and well' today, and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

Mr Merrigan went missing after last being seen between 10.30pm and 11pm at the hospital in Headington.

Sgt Andy Poole had previously said the force was 'very concerned for Liam's welfare' as he was 'in urgent need of medication'.