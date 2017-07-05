A man who has gone missing from the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford is being hunted by police.

The force said 31-year-old Liam Merrigan was last seen between 10.30pm and 11pm last night at the hospital in Headington.

He could be wearing a dark blue hoody, brown suede trainers and blue jeans.

He is tanned, of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall and has brown eyes, short wavy brown hair and facial stubble.

Sgt Andy Poole said: "We are very concerned for Liam's welfare. He is in urgent need of medication.



"We would ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts of recognises him to please contact us as a matter of urgency on 101."