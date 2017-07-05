A FUNDRAISER who had part of her jaw removed and replaced with her hip bone in a bid to fight back against cancer will join hundreds of people running the Cancer Research UK Race For Life.

Chris Palfrey, from Witney, will take to University Parks on Sunday with a crowd of women united in the fight against cancer.

The former dental nurse said despite being diagnosed with cancer in 2012 she is determined to make every day count.

Ms Palfrey, 39, said: "I believe that you have a choice when you are in my situation; to either live your life or live your cancer and I choose life."

The mother-of-one was diagnosed with a rare condition called Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma after a tumour was found in her jaw at the end of 2012.

Ms Palfrey endured a 12-hour operation in which surgeons removed her jaw and took away some of her tongue in order to eradicate the tumour.

But she was told that although the cancer is treatable there is was strong chance tumours would come back.

Doctors later found two secondary tumours in her lung and Ms Palfrey had to again undergo surgery to remove them.

The former dental nurse added: "It is hard knowing that it could be a question of time. I was told that I could have about 10 years. But I am still making plans for the years ahead, even though as they go by that may be another year less I have.

“I know that events like Race for Life raise an incredible amount of money to support research and more importantly, awareness.

"I know that more research into cancer – including rare cancers – is being done and I live in hope that some of that research will help me.”

Ms Palfrey will tackle the 10K route on the day having taken on the event twice before.

More than 1,500 people have already signed up for either the 10K or 5K routes.

It will be the 22nd Oxford Race For Life and gets underway from 10am in University Parks.

To donate see fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/prolinx-pink-ladies