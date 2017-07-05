VANDALS wreaking havoc across Witney have cost the taxpayer hundreds of pounds since the start of this year alone.

Since the beginning of 2017 smashed windows, damaged play equipment and ruined plants have cost the town council money that could have otherwise been invested into the town.

Some frustrated councillors have suggested that engaging with the community’s young residents may be a start to solving the problem and seeing the money put into something worthwhile.

Town and district councillor for Witney Duncan Enright said: “The vandalism goes in waves. It’s frustrating because it’s a cost to the taxpayer for something that seems to be completely unavoidable and of no value.

“What joy do people get out of doing this?

“It’s just pointless and doesn’t seem to offer any return.

“If people could just be responsible it would save everybody a bunch on their council tax and keep the area looking nicer.

“The other thing is it speaks of a lack of respect for the common stuff we have as a town.”

Since the start of the year vandals have broken a window at the town hall, stolen and damaged signs in Tower Hill Cemetery, repeatedly pulled plants out of the ground in The Leys and damaged equipment in the town’s splash park.

The estimated cost of replacing and repairing materials damaged by vandalism is about £700 alone, before the work costs are factored in.

Town and county councillor Suzanne Bartington said: “The Leys is a real issue. The laurels were pulled up three times.

“Although the cost of replanting them isn’t too much it is a lot of effort and is just so unnecessary and anti-social.

“Vandalism seems to come in waves with a peak in early summer period. I expect it comes out of boredom.”

Dr Bartington said she would ideally like to see some of the town’s vandals getting their hands dirty with some volunteer work – but said she’d be keen to look at ways of engaging with the town’s children and teenagers and would raise the issue with fellow councillors.

Town council leader Toby Morris said: “The issue is it’s taxpayers’ money and people want their facilities to be looked after.

“This year it may be several hundred pound so far, and that’s several hundred pounds that we can’t use for something else like buying a new recycling bin or a new bus shelter.”

Town councillor Chris Holliday emphasised that the vandals were the minority.

He said: “There will always be a very small minority who take pleasure in vandalising other people’s property regardless of any measures we put in place to prevent or reduce it.

“In my four years as a councillor I don’t believe there is a significant increase.

“The Leys, being the central focal point for young people, unfortunately bears the brunt of wanton vandalism.

“Although extremely frustrating and annoying, it must be pointed out that it is a minority and there are literally hundreds of young people in our town who are an asset and upstanding citizens of which we should be proud.”

Thames Valley Police did not respond to a request for comment about any of the incidents.

Residents of Lowell Place, Witney, took to social media yesterday to complain that vandals had thrown plants, mud and traffic cones at cars along the street the previous night. One poster on Spotted Witney Official described it as ‘disgraceful behaviour’ and said police had been notified.